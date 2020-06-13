< Back to All News

Women Of Worth Struggling Domestic Violence Surge

Posted: Jun. 12, 2020 5:37 PM PDT

The most dangerous place in the world for a woman is her own home, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. And the local shelter, Women of Worth, says being quarantined with an abusive partner poses even greater risks. Executive Director Jessica McGuire says there were no surge in calls from victims when the coronavirus shutdown took effect in late March. But she says about a month later that all changed, with two to three more emergency shelter calls per day, compared to normal…

Women of Worth can house up to 16 women and children. But McGuire says there are often no beds available these days. Staffing is also down, making it difficult to keep their office open for very long…

McGuire says funding is also down, like for most non-profits. Women of Worth is the only privately-funded domestic violence transitional shelter in Northern California. Many businesses hit hard by being closed for so long have been unable to make donations. Their October fundraiser is also expected to be cancelled. If you’d like to help, including volunteer, go to women-of-worth-dot-org.

