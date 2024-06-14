< Back to All News

Women’s 100 Relay Event At NU This Weekend

Posted: Jun. 14, 2024 12:03 AM PDT

Dozens of women will be on hand at the NU track stadium on Saturday for the first Hillagains Hundred Relay. The Hillagains describes itselft as a running group of all ages and abilities. Their coaches saw an article in Runner’s World magazine about a longtime event that took place at San Francisco State University where 100 women each ran a mile on a relay team. One of those coaches is Gene Gilligan, who appeared recently on KNCO: Insight…

But Gilligan says Hillagains, whom he inspired, has created its own version of the event. There will be four women, 10 years old and up, running or walking at a time, four groups of 25. Karen Wallack-Eisen helped create the group…

Organizers stress this is not a race. To celebrate women in track and field they’ll post information about them who have made record-setting accomplishments. Registration is 25 dollars, with proceeds benefitting Community Beyond Violence and Bright Futures for Youth. Check-in is at 7am on Saturday, with the relays beginning at 8am.

