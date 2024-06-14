Women’s 100 Relay Event At NU This Weekend

Dozens of women will be on hand at the NU track stadium on Saturday for the first Hillagains Hundred Relay. The Hillagains describes itselft as a running group of all ages and abilities. Their coaches saw an article in Runner’s World magazine about a longtime event that took place at San Francisco State University where 100 women each ran a mile on a relay team. One of those coaches is Gene Gilligan, who appeared recently on KNCO: Insight…

click to listen to Gene Gilligan

But Gilligan says Hillagains, whom he inspired, has created its own version of the event. There will be four women, 10 years old and up, running or walking at a time, four groups of 25. Karen Wallack-Eisen helped create the group…

click to listen to Karen Wallack-Eisen

Organizers stress this is not a race. To celebrate women in track and field they’ll post information about them who have made record-setting accomplishments. Registration is 25 dollars, with proceeds benefitting Community Beyond Violence and Bright Futures for Youth. Check-in is at 7am on Saturday, with the relays beginning at 8am.