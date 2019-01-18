Women’s March in Nevada City Saturday

The thrid annual National Women’s March takes place Saurday, and locally, activities are being tied to the Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Elisa Parker with See Jane Do says the organization is about getting women’s voices heard throughout society

Parker says Saturday’s event begins with a gathering at Robinson Plaza at the base of of Commercial Street in Nevada City at 12 noon. After short presentations and performances, the group will lead a sidewalk march through Nevada city up to the Nevada City Winery. A Women’s March Roundatble Discussion will be streamed on Facebook Live at 1:00 PM.* {01-17 WOMEN’S EVENT7a} q….our voice matters. :20

A number of films at the Wild and Scenic Festival feature women in important roles and demonstrating committment to environmental and social causes.