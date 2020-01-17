Women’s March In Nevada City This Weekend

Ahead of the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday is the Fourth Annual Women’s March in Nevada City tomorrow. It coincides with hundreds of such events across the country. One of the organizers is Elisa Parker, with See Jane Do….

The event is also co-hosted by Indivisable Women of Nevada County, Nevada County Democrats, and California District One Media. Parker stresses it’s open to all people…

And Parker says with the Wild and Scenic Film Festival also underway this weekend, environmental issues, including climate change, will also be stressed. And with the 2020 elections ahead, social justice will also be a prominent topic. Parker says they have eight speakers lined up who will cover a number of topics. The Women’s March begins at noon, at Robinson Plaza, on Coyote Street, at the base of Commercial Street, in downtown Nevada City.