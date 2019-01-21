Women’s March in Nevada City

Saturday marked the third annual Women’s March and locally the event took place in Nevada City. The March began with a gathering at Robinson Plaza where organizer Elisa Parker with See Jane Do and Indivisible Women welcomed the crowd of 100 participants.

Parker introduced a number of nationally recognized speakers addressing issues including social justice, civil rights, and environmentalism. Shelly Covert, from the local Nisenan Tribe, spoke about the struggle of the Nisenan to survive after the tribe was offically terminated by the United States Government in 1964. She says events like the Women’s March empower her efforts.

The crowd included men and women that were standing up for various issues. A group of high school friends from Colfax were marching together.

Following the presentations and several singing performances, the crowd marched up the sidewalk on Broad Street over to the Nevada City Winery.