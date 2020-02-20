< Back to All News

Women’s Suffrage the Topic of Speaker Night

Posted: Feb. 20, 2020 6:56 AM PST

With America celebrating a century since women gained the right to vote, Nevada County’s role is part of tonight’s Nevada County Historical Society ‘Speaker Night’ presentation. Local author Chris Enss, who writes primarily about women in the West, will be the speaker. Among the stories she’ll share is how the western U-S was far ahead of the east when it came to women’s suffrage, and about Senator Aaron Sargent from Nevada City, and his wife Ellen Clark Sargent…

Enss says another story she’ll share is how the Sargents befriended Susan B Anthony, while on a train from California to Washington D-C…

Tonight’s presentation will be at 7pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City. Admission is free.

