Woodsmoke Reduction Program Underway

Even with the summer heat, now is the time for many Nevada County residents to think about upgrading their woodburning stoves. That’s under a program that could fund at least part of the work. The application period is underway for the fourth annual Woodsmoke Reduction Program. It’s administered through the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. And air polllution control specialist, Steve Coughlin, says it’s first-come-first-serve, while funding is available, for vouchers that range from 25-hundred to 10-thousand dollars…

Coughlin says vouchers can be used for replacing non-EPA certified stoves or fireplaces. Options can also include an EPA-certified pellet stove or insert, catalytic or non-catalytic stove, electric stove heater, or an electric heat pump…

Coughlin says there are no income restrictions, although they also have separate enhanced vouchers for low-income residents. But woodburning stoves or fireplaces must be your primary heat source. For more information, call the Grass Valley office of the Air Quallity Management District, at 274-9360, or go to their website.