Woodstove Ashes Cause Chicago Park Fire

Improper disposal of woodstove ashes is the apparent cause of a fire that occurred in the Peardale Chicago Park District on Tuesday. Public Information Officer Daniel Ramey says it was reported as a possible structure fire in the area of Mount Olive Road and Miranda Drive…

Ramey says the outbuilding was destroyed and was being used for storage of non-essential items by the homeowner. It posed no threat to the home. He says the woodstove ashes had been dumped outside that retained heat and ignited the surrounding vegetation…

The department says hot ashes are a common cause of fires both inside and outside of homes.