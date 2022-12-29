< Back to All News

Woodstove Ashes Cause Chicago Park Fire

Posted: Dec. 28, 2022 5:37 PM PST

Improper disposal of woodstove ashes is the apparent cause of a fire that occurred in the Peardale Chicago Park District on Tuesday. Public Information Officer Daniel Ramey says it was reported as a possible structure fire in the area of Mount Olive Road and Miranda Drive…

click to listen to Daniel Ramey

Ramey says the outbuilding was destroyed and was being used for storage of non-essential items by the homeowner. It posed no threat to the home. He says the woodstove ashes had been dumped outside that retained heat and ignited the surrounding vegetation…

click to listen to Daniel Ramey

The department says hot ashes are a common cause of fires both inside and outside of homes.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha