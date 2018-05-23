< Back to All News

Woodstove Fireplace Voucher Program Starts Today

Posted: May. 23, 2018 5:05 PM PDT

An opportunity to help reduce air pollution and save some money at the same time. The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is offering one thousand dollars or thirty-five hundred dollars, depending on income levels, towards replacing older inefficient wood burning stoves. Air Quality Specialist, Sam Longmire, says the funding is part of the Woodsmoke Reduction Pilot Program.

Listen to Sam Longmire

Longmire says the target population usues wood burning stoves or fireplaces as a primary heat source for the house.

Listen to Sam Longmire

The vouchers are availble starting today, May 23, and will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.  The vouchers can be used to offset purchase and installation charges.

Listen to Sam Longmire

Application information is avaiable on the Airdistrict webite- myairdistrict.com- or at particpating retailers in Nevada and Sierra Counties. Longmire says that there will like be more funding availble if there are more applicants than round one can support.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha