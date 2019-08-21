Work Begins On Ponderosa Defense Zone Project

About five months after it was announced, a large wildfire fuel reduction effort in Nevada County is now underway. The so-called Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project was included on Governor Newsom’s list of the 35 highest priority projects earlier this year. Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias says it’s 12-hundred-37 acres covering a north-south line along Ponderosa Way. The first 300 acres are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year…

The project will reduce the wildfire danger for over 54-thousand residents, also including Lake Wildwood, Penn Valley, and Rough and Ready. Mathias says the start was delayed by a lot of preparation work. That included making sure endangered species and plants are not impacted, protecting cultural resources, and getting property owners’ permission…

Work will also include removal of hazardous dead trees, vegetation clearing, and the creation of ingress and egress corridors. Mathias says the goal is to complete the entire project by the end of 2022.