Work Continues on Shady Creek Bridge

Work continues on a bridge that is not well-traveled, but still critical to those who live and recreate in the area. Nevada County crews have removed the old 1940s era railcar bridge on Purdon Road over Shady Creek…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack says there had been some discussion on whether they should re-habilitate the old bridge or put up a new one. Pack says there really wasn’t much of historical value with the old bridge, so they are going with a new one, that will have a rustic look to it…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Construction of the new bridge should be complete before the end of the calendar year.

–gf