Work On Pines To Mines Trail Beginning

After years of planning and studies, work is scheduled to begin later this year on the 72-mile Pines to Mines Trail that will connect recreational opportunities between Nevada City and Truckee. Tahoe National Forest Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Sophia Hamann, says an environmental assessment found no significant impacts. She says the goal is to expand access for not just hikers but mountain bikers, e-bicyclists, and horseback riders. The trail features 22 new miles, along with upgrades to the other 50 existing miles…

click to listen to Sophia Hamann

In August of 2021, Nevada County Supervisors voted to not fund a study of the e-bike option. The project was originally described as non-motorized. Hamann says exactly where the work will begin, and when, has not been established yet…

click to listen to Sophia Hamann

Completion is also contingent on available funding and resources.Tahoe National Forest officials say the trail will boast miles of stunning vistas and will guide users past remote lakes, canyons and meadows. It will include one end at the existing Pioneer Trail in Nevada City and the other at the east end of the Donner Lake Rim Trail in Truckee. There are several existing trailheads for entrance and exit, with the potential for additional trailheads in the future, if there is a need.