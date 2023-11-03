< Back to All News

Work Out And Help Bright Futures For Youth

Posted: Nov. 3, 2023 12:49 AM PDT

If you believe in the mission of Bright Futures for Youth and also want to provide some financial support, the Training Zone in Grass Valley has an event on Saturday for members as well as non-members. Event Coordinator Lori Trowbridge says 10-dollar classes are being offered, from 9am to 2pm, with proceeds going to the organization…

click to listen to Lori Trowbridge

Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer says it’s great to work with area businesses for their three core programs. That’s the Friendship Club, NEO Youth Center, and SAFE…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

So hit the bag, the mat, or the weights at the Training Zone, at 725 Freeman Lane, Suite B, in Grass Valley, and Bright Futures for Youth will get healthier, too. You can register for one or more classes, by calling 273-9663. Or sign up at their front counter, with classes from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha