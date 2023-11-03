Work Out And Help Bright Futures For Youth

If you believe in the mission of Bright Futures for Youth and also want to provide some financial support, the Training Zone in Grass Valley has an event on Saturday for members as well as non-members. Event Coordinator Lori Trowbridge says 10-dollar classes are being offered, from 9am to 2pm, with proceeds going to the organization…

Bright Futures Executive Director Jennifer Singer says it’s great to work with area businesses for their three core programs. That’s the Friendship Club, NEO Youth Center, and SAFE…

So hit the bag, the mat, or the weights at the Training Zone, at 725 Freeman Lane, Suite B, in Grass Valley, and Bright Futures for Youth will get healthier, too. You can register for one or more classes, by calling 273-9663. Or sign up at their front counter, with classes from 9am to 2pm on Saturday.