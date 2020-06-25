Work Progressing Well On Bridgeport Bridge

Work on replacing the historic Bridgeport Covered Bridge is going well, with the hope it will be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting. Doug Moon, the chair of the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee, says only the original foundation is left. And it will be a lot more stable and secure, with boulders found below it, as part of the construction back in 1862…

Moon says now the foundation will be fortified with concrete and rebar. But he says the new bridge will look just like the old one, with four master bridgewrights involved…

Moon says spectator crowding has also been a concern, since it’s the busiest time of the year at South Yuba River State Park. People are being urged to not get too close to watch the work. Protective fencing and netting has also been installed. The cost of the project is six-point-nine million dollars.