Workshops For Future Higgins Area Growth

Posted: Oct. 12, 2021 12:59 AM PDT

Nevada County is kicking off what’s described as an exciting project to help guide future development and amenities in the Higgins Corner and Lake of the Pines area. Associate County Planner, Kyle Smith, says it includes four Zoom Community Workshops hosted by a consulting group they’ve hired. The first one is on Thursday, October 21st…

The goal is to ultimately update the so-called Higgins Area Plan, that was originally adopted in 2000…

Early this year, County Supervisors also approved the establishment of a South County Area Municipal Advisory Council. It consists of community members and will stay in place until the updated plan is adopted. That’s estimated to be in September of 2022. The first Virtual Community Workshop is from 6 to 7:30pm, on October 21st. But you do need to RSVP through the project website, “GreaterHigginsAreaPlan dot-com”.

