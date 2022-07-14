World Fest Underway At The Fairgrounds

World Fest is returning to its traditional four-day format, later today, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. The Center for the Arts has been sponsoring it since 2015. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel is also the event’s director. She says a very popular opening act, Fula Muse, kicks things off…

Manuel also notes that they need to book acts going a year out, normally. And about half of the musicians had already been locked in for the 2020 World Fest, before it was shut down due to COVID concerns and no vaccinations available yet. And she says performers are especially fired up for their return to the stage here…

Music is performed on six stages. Manuel says it’s always been a family-friendly festival that includes camping, with people attending from all over the country.