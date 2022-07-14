< Back to All News

World Fest Underway At The Fairgrounds

Posted: Jul. 14, 2022 12:55 AM PDT

World Fest is returning to its traditional four-day format, later today, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. The Center for the Arts has been sponsoring it since 2015. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel is also the event’s director. She says a very popular opening act, Fula Muse, kicks things off…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel also notes that they need to book acts going a year out, normally. And about half of the musicians had already been locked in for the 2020 World Fest, before it was shut down due to COVID concerns and no vaccinations available yet. And she says performers are especially fired up for their return to the stage here…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Music is performed on six stages. Manuel says it’s always been a family-friendly festival that includes camping, with people attending from all over the country.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha