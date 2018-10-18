< Back to All News

World War One Centennial Series Begins Tonight

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 7:57 AM PDT

At this time exactly one hundred years ago, one of the bloodiest battles ever fought in the history of the planet was going on in Europe, and young men were dying, including a few hundred from Nevada County. World War One would end in just a few more weeks with the Armistice, but at a severe cost to many nations around the globe. Beginning tonight, the Nevada County Historical Society is hosting a series of presentations. Society member Linda Jack kicks off the program this evening at Sierra Presbyterian Church…

There will also be an art presentation starting next month at the Rood Center, and a concert featuring World War One era music on the eve of Veteran’s Day. Jack says like almost every other community in the United States, Nevada County was severely impacted…

Jack’s presentation, ‘Lest We Forget: Remembering Nevada County’s Men and Women of World War One’, is from 7 to 9pm.

