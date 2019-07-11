Worldfest Opens at Fairgrounds Tonight

It’s a party of global proportions, and it’s about to get underway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. California Worldfest opens this evening and runs through Sunday, featuring musicians from all around the globe. Festival director Amber Jo Manuel says they have seven different stages…

That gets started around 5pm each evening. There are musicians from Mexico, eastern Europe, Asia, and more, and Manuel says having them in Nevada County is educational to both us and them…

The festival opens tonight at 5, and there is a two-for-one ticket special for Nevada County residents tonight only. More information can be fuond at worldfest dot-net. Manuel says they expect about five to six-thousand visitors a day for the four-day event.

