< Back to All News

Worldfest Opens Today at Fairgrounds

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Music from all over the world is on display this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Worldfest gets underway at 4 o’clock this afternoon and runs through Sunday. Organizer Mikhail Graham says it truly is a world-fest…

Listen to Mikhail Graham 1

There’s plenty of food. A lot of people camp, and attend the festivities. Graham says the festival sometimes comes with little fanfare among locals, but it’s growing every year…

Listen to Mikhail Graham 2

The festival, overall, is in its 22nd year. A list of artists and events can be found in ‘The Prospector’, and at their website– www.worldfest.net.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha