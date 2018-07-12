Worldfest Opens Today at Fairgrounds

Music from all over the world is on display this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Worldfest gets underway at 4 o’clock this afternoon and runs through Sunday. Organizer Mikhail Graham says it truly is a world-fest…

Listen to Mikhail Graham 1

There’s plenty of food. A lot of people camp, and attend the festivities. Graham says the festival sometimes comes with little fanfare among locals, but it’s growing every year…

Listen to Mikhail Graham 2

The festival, overall, is in its 22nd year. A list of artists and events can be found in ‘The Prospector’, and at their website– www.worldfest.net.

–gf