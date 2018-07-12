Worldfest Opens Today at Fairgrounds

Music from all over the world is on display this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Worldfest gets underway at 4 o’clock this afternoon and runs through Sunday. Organizer Mikhail Graham says it truly is a world-fest…
There’s plenty of food. A lot of people camp, and attend the festivities. Graham says the festival sometimes comes with little fanfare among locals, but it’s growing every year…
The festival, overall, is in its 22nd year. A list of artists and events can be found in ‘The Prospector’, and at their website– www.worldfest.net.
–gf
