WorldFest Returns Saturday But For One Day

The Grass Valley Center for the Arts concert series at the Fairgrounds continues this weekend. And it’s going to be WorldFest Day on Saturday. WorldFest is normally a four-day event. But it was cancelled by the pandemic last year and continued uncertainty has shortened it to a one-day affair, with just three bands. And before the June 15th re-opening of the state, ticket sales were being limited to a possible 25-percent capacity restriction. But the Center’s Interim Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Nobles, says normal capacity is now allowed with no masks required…

And general admission is 85-dollars. Nobles says prominent acts are still being featured…

Nobles says the opening band is Saritah. The doors open at 3pm on Saturday, with the music starting at 4:45.