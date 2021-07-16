< Back to All News

WorldFest Returns Saturday But For One Day

Posted: Jul. 16, 2021 12:25 AM PDT

The Grass Valley Center for the Arts concert series at the Fairgrounds continues this weekend. And it’s going to be WorldFest Day on Saturday. WorldFest is normally a four-day event. But it was cancelled by the pandemic last year and continued uncertainty has shortened it to a one-day affair, with just three bands. And before the June 15th re-opening of the state, ticket sales were being limited to a possible 25-percent capacity restriction. But the Center’s Interim Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Nobles, says normal capacity is now allowed with no masks required…

And general admission is 85-dollars. Nobles says prominent acts are still being featured…

Nobles says the opening band is Saritah. The doors open at 3pm on Saturday, with the music starting at 4:45.

