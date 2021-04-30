< Back to All News

Wreaths Mobile Exhibit Stops By Grass Valley

Posted: Apr. 30, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

Wreaths Across America has had a Mobile Education Exhibit travelling the country, in honor of our nation’s veterans. And it’s been in California for the last week, and one of the eleven stops will Saturday at the Safeway parking lot in Grass Valley. Betty Magnetti is with the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She says it serves as a mobile museum in a huge trailer…

click to listen to Betty Magnetti

In light of the pandemic, Wreaths Across America says this exhibit takes on even more meaning, by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate. That includes through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories…

click to listen to Betty Magnetti

The open house is from 10am to 5pm on Saturday. Wreaths Across America is best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetary. After being cancelled last year, it’s scheduled again for December 18th. That includes a program in the military section of the Saint Patrick Church Cemetary on Rough and Ready Highway.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha