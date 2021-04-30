Wreaths Mobile Exhibit Stops By Grass Valley

Wreaths Across America has had a Mobile Education Exhibit travelling the country, in honor of our nation’s veterans. And it’s been in California for the last week, and one of the eleven stops will Saturday at the Safeway parking lot in Grass Valley. Betty Magnetti is with the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She says it serves as a mobile museum in a huge trailer…

click to listen to Betty Magnetti

In light of the pandemic, Wreaths Across America says this exhibit takes on even more meaning, by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate. That includes through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories…

click to listen to Betty Magnetti

The open house is from 10am to 5pm on Saturday. Wreaths Across America is best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetary. After being cancelled last year, it’s scheduled again for December 18th. That includes a program in the military section of the Saint Patrick Church Cemetary on Rough and Ready Highway.