< Back to All News

Wristbands Needed For Upcoming Health Clinic

Posted: Dec. 16, 2019 12:02 PM PST

They were here five years ago and provided free dental, vision, and general medical care for over a thousand people. California Care Force will be back in just a few weeks to do it again, and organizers are getting ready. Dentists, eye care specialists, and general medical practitioners are being recruited for the two-day event, and coordinators are trying to make patient care more efficient. United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany says, unlike last time, they are going to use a wristband system…

Listen to Megan Timpany

The clinic will be at the Fairgroundss Saturday and Sunday January 11 and 12, so if you are planning on coming on Saturday, you can pick up your wristband on Friday. Volunteer Mindy Obern says they figure to see many more patients this way…

Listen to Mindy Obern

Wristbands willl be available from 4 to 6pm at the Fairgrounds January 10 and 11. Organizers are hoping for over two-thousand people over the two-day event.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha