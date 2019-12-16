Wristbands Needed For Upcoming Health Clinic

They were here five years ago and provided free dental, vision, and general medical care for over a thousand people. California Care Force will be back in just a few weeks to do it again, and organizers are getting ready. Dentists, eye care specialists, and general medical practitioners are being recruited for the two-day event, and coordinators are trying to make patient care more efficient. United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Megan Timpany says, unlike last time, they are going to use a wristband system…

Listen to Megan Timpany

The clinic will be at the Fairgroundss Saturday and Sunday January 11 and 12, so if you are planning on coming on Saturday, you can pick up your wristband on Friday. Volunteer Mindy Obern says they figure to see many more patients this way…

Listen to Mindy Obern

Wristbands willl be available from 4 to 6pm at the Fairgrounds January 10 and 11. Organizers are hoping for over two-thousand people over the two-day event.

–gf