Writers Conference At Sierra College

If you’re thinking about being a writer, or want some tips on getting your work published, there’s some help available at the Sierra College Nevada County campus Saturday. The College, in collaboration with a group of local writers called “Sierra Writers”, is hosting their 3rd Annual Conference. Professor of English, Lynette Vrooman, says “Sierra Writers” supports all genres of the craft, offering a variety of prominent speakers and open reads…

Vrooman says you can listen to the experiences of published writers. There are a set of workshops oriented toward various stages…

Writing exercises and critiques are also available. The Sierra Writers Conference is from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow and includes lunch. There is a cost of $85 for the public, while it’s $15 dollars for students, including students who don’t attend Sierra College.