Writing Tournament Only Remote This Year

Last year’s Writing Tournament, hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office, was before the pandemic shutdown. So that meant the traditional all-day gathering of middle school students at the Miners Foundry. But, with coronavirus restrictions still in place, the format had to be pared down significantly, with entries submitted remotely.Tournament Coordinator, Shannon Rashby, says only one student was represented per school, instead of two. And there was just one category, Creative Writing, responding to one of three prompts…

Rashby says the seventh and eighth-grade students have always loved the Creative Writing category, compared to Informative and Creative Writing. There was a panel of six judges and looking at 22 submissions…

For seventh grade, Amelia Regan got first place, with Gianna Roederer in second place, and Katie Enos in third place. For the eighth graders, the top three were Aspen Devir, Serena Buehler, and Mariposa Freeling.