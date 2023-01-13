Writing Tournament Winners Announced

It was considered the highest-ever participation for this year’s Writing Tournament, hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office. 43 seventh and eighth-grade students from 12 schools competed. Tournament Coordinator Shannon Rashby says they’re judged in three styles. The Informative style asked students this year to write a paper on a presentation they heard from the local Office of Emergency Services. Then there’s Persuasive Letter Writing. Students wrote a letter to the editor of a newspaper, responding to the question: is social media beneficial or harmful?

Rashby says the third style, Creative Writing, is always the students’ favorite category. They wrote stories in response to the prompt of finding an odd-looking egg in the forest. And when it’s taken home, you never could have predicted what was inside. Rashby says it was also exciting to see the tournament finally return to the traditional in-person format, in Stone Hall of Miners Foundry, after the pandemic had forced it to be virtual the last two years…

And congratulations to the overall seventh grade winner, Ethan Conklin, from Seven Hills School. The eighth-grade overall winner is Elisa Burt, from Grass Valley Charter School. But dozens of other individual category winners are also announced.