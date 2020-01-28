Writing Tournament Winners Announced

Working under a tight deadline is part of the challenge of the annual Writing Tournament, hosted by the Nevada County Office of Education. This year, 40 seventh and eighth-grade students participated from 10 public, private, and charter schools at the Miner’s Foundry, earlier this month. Secretary of Educational Services, Sharon Shafran, says students are judged on three styles, starting with Informational Writing…

The third style is called Persuasive Letter Writing, where students are asked to write a letter to the editor of the Union newspaper. Shafran says the tournament has two overall winners but also recognizes that most students likely only excel in a certain skill…

The overall seventh-grade winner was Addie Tice-Raskin from Magnolia School, with Melina Handan, from Seven Hills School, the eighth-grade winner. But there were also trophies for first-place winners in the three individual styles in each grade, as well as recognition for students finishing in second through fifth place.