< Back to All News

Wrong-Way Driver Crashes On Golden Center Fwy

Posted: Jun. 13, 2022 11:59 AM PDT

Another wrong-way driver to report on a Nevada County highway. But, fortunately, there was no collision with another vehicle and no injuries. CHP Officer Jason Bice says they received multiple calls Sunday night regarding 61-year-old Susan Staker of Grass Valley entering the westbound lanes of the Golden Center Freeway eastbound, from the Brunswick Road exit ramp. After going about a mile or so, or near Gold Flat Road, she crashed into the center concrete median….

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Staker was very drunk at the time. Although it was unknown how fast she was going, most such drivers aren’t going very fast. But there was still potential for a major injury collision….

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says Staker was still taken to the hospital for treatment, as a precaution, since she had previous medical issues. She was then arrested on DUI charges.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha