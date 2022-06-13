Wrong-Way Driver Crashes On Golden Center Fwy

Another wrong-way driver to report on a Nevada County highway. But, fortunately, there was no collision with another vehicle and no injuries. CHP Officer Jason Bice says they received multiple calls Sunday night regarding 61-year-old Susan Staker of Grass Valley entering the westbound lanes of the Golden Center Freeway eastbound, from the Brunswick Road exit ramp. After going about a mile or so, or near Gold Flat Road, she crashed into the center concrete median….

Bice says Staker was very drunk at the time. Although it was unknown how fast she was going, most such drivers aren’t going very fast. But there was still potential for a major injury collision….

Bice says Staker was still taken to the hospital for treatment, as a precaution, since she had previous medical issues. She was then arrested on DUI charges.