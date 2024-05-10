Wrong Way Driver Who Killed Four Pleads Guilty

A wrong-way drunk driver who killed four family members on I-80 in the Sierra two and a half years ago has pleaded guilty, in a Nevada County courtroom, to murder charges. District Attorney Jesse Wilson says the law allowed him to file the case this way, due to the driving history of 34-year-old Michael Kelley, of Antelope…

click to listen to Michael Kelley

Wilson says the plea agreement also carries a stipulated sentence of 30 years to life in prison, plus another six years for injuring a third driver. The accident killed Antonio and Brittney Montano of North Highlands, both 29 years old. It also killed their nine-year-old daughter and five-year-old son and injured their infant son. Wilson says they were driving eastbound on the interstate, near Yuba Pass, in November of 2021, in the early morning hours. Kelley was heading home, westbound…

click to listen to Michael Kelley

The two vehicles were then struck by the driver of a pickup. Paul Graham, of Carson City, had moderate injuries. Kelley had major injuries. The judge will consider whether to accept the sentence, during a proceeding on June 24th.