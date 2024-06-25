Yet Another Serious ATV Crash In NevCo

For the fourth time in a little over a month, a serious ATV crash has occurred in Nevada County. Details still remain sketchy from the Saturday afternoon quad runner accident. But CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened near the little town of Washington and injured a 63-year-old woman…

The injuries were described as major trauma to her lower extremities and abdomen. Bice says off-road vehicle accidents are not uncommon in that area…

The name of the woman and where she’s from is still not available. Among the other three crashes was one that killed a 70-year-old female driver over the Memorial Day weekend on private property in the South County. A couple of weeks before that, another private property accident killed a 15-year-old boy. And the other crash injured two women in their early 20’s in the Alta Sierra area.