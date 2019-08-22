Yoder Arraigned On Four Felony Evasion Charges

The man arrested for a number of law enforcement pursuits in Nevada County over the last year or so has been arraigned on one felony evading charge each, regarding four incidents. Deputy District Attorney Chris Walsh says 32-year-old Wyatt Yoder of Grass Valley may have been trying to elude authorities on some other minor crimes as well…

So, Walsh says they’re seeking a very high bail, above the standard schedule…

Walsh says if Yoder is convicted he currently faces a possible seven-to-eight-year prison sentence.