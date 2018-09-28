You Bet History Tour and Walk Saturday

If you are a local history buff, or would just like to find out more about the You Bet-Red Dog area, you can spend a few hours checking out the area tomorrow. Jerry Brady was born in You Bet, and gives tours every year with other members of his family. Many Nevada County residents may not know this, but Brady says the town’s name had nothing to do with gambling…

Brady will show points of historical interest and also has photographs of the way the area once looked. His nephew and other Brady family members will give a description of how hydraulic mining was done in the 1930s. Brady says if you are interested in attending, just show up at the Nevada City Veterans Building before 9am, and dress for walking…

Bring a lunch and water, and perhaps a folding chair or seat cushion, and a bee sting kit if you are allergic, just in case. The event will last until about 2:30.

–gf