With so much sadness lately, from mass shootings, to the devastating Camp Fire destroying the town of Paradise, here is an idea to do something special and thank a vet for their service at the same time. Gold Country Community Services run the Meals on Wheels program and they have 36 veterans who need meals delivered this week. They include two World War II vets, part of the greatest generation, including Angie, who is 96, a diabled WWII veteran from the Coast Guard, and Joe, who is 97 and served in the Army Air Corp. If you could do this service to honor those who served out country, that would be great!! Please call Gold Country Community Services at 530-615-4541. Thanks.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
You can help a Veteran
Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 9:29 AM PST
