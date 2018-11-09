You can help a Veteran

With so much sadness lately, from mass shootings, to the devastating Camp Fire destroying the town of Paradise, here is an idea to do something special and thank a vet for their service at the same time. Gold Country Community Services run the Meals on Wheels program and they have 36 veterans who need meals delivered this week. They include two World War II vets, part of the greatest generation, including Angie, who is 96, a diabled WWII veteran from the Coast Guard, and Joe, who is 97 and served in the Army Air Corp. If you could do this service to honor those who served out country, that would be great!! Please call Gold Country Community Services at 530-615-4541. Thanks.