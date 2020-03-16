< Back to All News

You Can Take the Census Online Now

Posted: Mar. 16, 2020 7:27 AM PDT

If you get your mail at your house, you’ve likely gotten some information from the U-S government about the census–essentially an invitation, and a notice that the official form is on the way. Connecting Point, the 2-1-1 service in Nevada County, is helping in the local effort…

Listen to Heather Heckler 1

Executive Director Heather Heckler says for the first time, you can take the census online, and there are directions on how to do that in the mail you just received. Heckler says whether you decide to go online, or fill out the form, it shouldn’t take very long…

Listen to Heather Heckler 2

If you get your mail at a post office box, you’ll get a note from Connecting Point. The official census day is April 1, and the hope is to have forms completed by April 30. The census determines representation in Congress, and also determines funding for many programs based on population.

–gf

