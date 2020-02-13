Ride the Bus for Free on Valentine’s Day

Consider it a Valentine’s Day gift from Gold Country Stage…

They are calling it Rider Appeciation Day–one of several free fare days throughout the year, which, by the terms of the grant, are tied to community events. Nevada County Transit Services Manager Robin Valkenbergh says ridership on Gold Country Stage buses had been increasing, but has taken a small downturn so far this year…

Last year, they added a route to North San Juan, but ridership has been disappointing, and a slight schedule change is being considered. There are no plans to eliminate the service. Van Valkenbergh says there are no definite statistics available, but he feels the free fare day program is getting people out of their cars…

Free Fare Days began in 2016, providing over 30 days a year when you can ride Gold Country Stage for no cost.

