You Can Sign Up For Air Quality Alerts

With high temperatures well into the 90s, and a little bit of smoke in the air, the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is reminding people that they can sign up to have health alerts e-mailed to them when conditions warrant. District Executive Director Gretchen Bennitt says all you have to do to sign up, is to go to their website…
The website is www.myairdistrict.com. Bennitt says the alerts normally go out during fire season, with occasional alerts for ozone, or smog. Right now, despite a little smoke in the air, Bennitt says things are going well air-quality wise…
She says that’s been the case over the last few years, and believes it’s because of cleaner-burning vehicles. The National Weather Service has a heat advisory until 8 o’clock tomorrow night with haze and areas of smoke.
–gf
