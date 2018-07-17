You Can Sign Up For Air Quality Alerts

With high temperatures well into the 90s, and a little bit of smoke in the air, the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is reminding people that they can sign up to have health alerts e-mailed to them when conditions warrant. District Executive Director Gretchen Bennitt says all you have to do to sign up, is to go to their website…

Listen to Gretchen Bennitt 1

The website is www.myairdistrict.com. Bennitt says the alerts normally go out during fire season, with occasional alerts for ozone, or smog. Right now, despite a little smoke in the air, Bennitt says things are going well air-quality wise…

Listen to Gretchen Bennitt 2

She says that’s been the case over the last few years, and believes it’s because of cleaner-burning vehicles. The National Weather Service has a heat advisory until 8 o’clock tomorrow night with haze and areas of smoke.

–gf