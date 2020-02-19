You Can Still Register to Vote Despite Deadline

Tuesday was technically the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming March 3 primary, but that deadline is really an artificial one now. Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says a few years ago, California enacted same-day voter registration, but for some reason, that old deadline is still on the books…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

Diaz says don’t worry. If you want to vote, and aren’t registered yet, you still can…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

The later you register, the less likely your vote will be figured in the election night totals, but the ballot will still be counted. Early voting has already begun. Diaz says they have received close to 10-thousand ballots so far.

–gf