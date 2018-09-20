< Back to All News

You Can’t Take It With You Opens Tonight

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 12:34 PM PDT

It’s Sierra Stages final production of the season. Moss Hart and George Kaufman’s ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ begins with previews tonight at the Nevada Theater. Scott Gilbert is the Director of the play that was written in the 1930s…

Listen to Scott Gilbert

The movie version directed by Frank Capra and starred Jimmy Stewart won the academy award for Best Picture in 1939. Producer Peter Mason says its a large cast of about 18, and it’s one of the more popular plays done by high schools and small theater companies…

Listen to Peter Mason

The show would have normally run at the Center for the Arts, but due to renovations, will be at the Nevada Theater. Previews are tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow at 7:30. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through October 6, except no performance on Thursday September 27. Sunday shows are at 2pm.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha