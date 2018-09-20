You Can’t Take It With You Opens Tonight

It’s Sierra Stages final production of the season. Moss Hart and George Kaufman’s ‘You Can’t Take It With You’ begins with previews tonight at the Nevada Theater. Scott Gilbert is the Director of the play that was written in the 1930s…

Listen to Scott Gilbert

The movie version directed by Frank Capra and starred Jimmy Stewart won the academy award for Best Picture in 1939. Producer Peter Mason says its a large cast of about 18, and it’s one of the more popular plays done by high schools and small theater companies…

Listen to Peter Mason

The show would have normally run at the Center for the Arts, but due to renovations, will be at the Nevada Theater. Previews are tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow at 7:30. The show runs Thursdays through Sundays through October 6, except no performance on Thursday September 27. Sunday shows are at 2pm.

–gf