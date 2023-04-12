You May Not Know About Tax Filing Extension

Many Californians scrambling to make the income tax filing deadline, which was originally extended to Tuesday, the 18th, may have forgotten that have more time this year. Raphael Tulino, with IRS Media Relations, says it was extended another six months, in March, or to October 16th, to 55 of the 58 counties. Those counties received disaster declarations, including Nevada County, because of storm damages. But, as you might expect, it will mainly benefit people waiting to file as late as they can because they expect to owe…

But Tulino says filers don’t need to prove they were directly impacted by a weather disaster and don’t have to provide any documentation…

The extension is automatic and you don’t have to file for it.