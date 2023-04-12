< Back to All News

You May Not Know About Tax Filing Extension

Posted: Apr. 12, 2023 12:13 AM PDT

Many Californians scrambling to make the income tax filing deadline, which was originally extended to Tuesday, the 18th, may have forgotten that have more time this year. Raphael Tulino, with IRS Media Relations, says it was extended another six months, in March, or to October 16th, to 55 of the 58 counties. Those counties received disaster declarations, including Nevada County, because of storm damages. But, as you might expect, it will mainly benefit people waiting to file as late as they can because they expect to owe…

click to listen to Raphael Tulino

But Tulino says filers don’t need to prove they were directly impacted by a weather disaster and don’t have to provide any documentation…

click to listen to Raphael Tulino

The extension is automatic and you don’t have to file for it.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha