Young At Art Now On Annual Display

Posted: Mar. 4, 2022 12:45 PM PST

March is also National Youth Art Month. And that means the annual student output is on display at the Rood Center. It’s called “Young at Art” and sponsored by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. And Superintendent Scott Lay says he’s saying more work from kindergartners through 12th graders than ever before, with pandemic restrictions easing…

Lay says every year students demonstrate the clever integration of core academic subjects through the arts…

Lay says the arts, whether it be dance, theatre, media, music, or visual, help students develop cognitive and emotional intelligence. He says the artistic pathways help fine-tune skills in communication, critical thinking, imagination, and creativity. The display can be seen Monday through Fridays, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, through May.

