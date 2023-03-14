< Back to All News

Young At Art On Display At The Rood Center

Posted: Mar. 14, 2023 12:01 AM PDT

The annual “Young at Art” display, featuring students of all grades in Nevada County, begins a two-month run at the Rood Center on March 14th. It’s part of a national program, recognizing March as Youth Art Month. County Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says every year students demonstrate the clever integration of core academic subjects, through drawings and paintings…

Lay says it’s a public testimony to the value of arts in education….

Lay says the arts, also including dance, theatre, and music, helps students develop cognitive and emotional intelligence. It also develops pathways to help fine-tune skills in communication, critical thinking, imagination and creativity. “Young at Art” is open at the Rood Center Monday through Friday, from 8am to 4:30pm. And the display runs through the end of May.

