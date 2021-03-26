< Back to All News

Young At Art Still Going Strong At The Rood Center

Posted: Mar. 26, 2021 12:38 AM PDT

Despite the one-year-long coronavirus pandemic, participation in this year’s Young at Art student display at the Rood Center is still strong. It’s part of a national program recognizing March as Youth Art Month and is sponsored locally by the Nevada County Office of Education. Superintendent Scott Lay says there’s a variety of work featured from all grades…

The Office says it’s an opportunity to experience the delightful, joyous, and inventive creativity of students, and the hard work and expertise of the county’s teachers and staff…

The Office says arts experiences build cognitive, emotional, and artistic pathways and develop skills in communication, critical thinking, imagination, and creativity. Of course, all the COVID safety protocols and precautions are required, including wearing masks and distancing. But if you’re not comfortable with that, you can find a gallery slide show online. The display at the Rood Center is available for viewing weekdays from 8am to 5pm and lasts until May 21st.

