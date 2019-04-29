Local Youngsters Display Art Work at Rood Center

If you’ve ever been to the Rood Center this time of year, you’ve undoubtedly seen art work from school children all over the walls. As is with all art, each picture has a story, and KNCO recently visited some of the young artists to talk about their work. Deer Creek fourth grader Julianne Browne did a melted crayon design to illustrate fractions…

Nolan O’Callaghan’s class was studying California missions, so he did a project on Mission San Antonio…

Sixth graders from Seven Hills Middle School recently attended a camp in San Francisco. Their assignment was to do a self-portrait, but include images that they saw in the drawing…

That’s David Jordan and Lauren Metzger. Lauren is known for her signature pony-tail, by the way, so she drew that with the Golden Gate Bridge in it. Ahna Taliferro-Watson drew the Golden Gate Bridge, and sand that had several different colors of pebbles. She says she’s already gotten some comments about her artwork…

The program is called Young at Art. Docents come in to the classrooms once a month to work on art projects. The displays literally take up all of the wall space at the Rood Center. You can spend hours looking at them. The kids will get their pictures back before the end of the school year.

–gf

Photo (left to right): Nolan O’Callaghan, David Jordan, Lauren Metzger, Ahna Taliaferro-Watson, Julianne Browne