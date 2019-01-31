< Back to All News

Young Composers Concert at Peace Lutheran Saturday

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:02 PM PST

It’s not only a chance for some young local composers to debut their work, but songs that they composed will be played by professional musicians at a concert this weekend. It’s the annual Music in the Mountains concert from their young composers project. Mark Vance teaches that class, and this year has nine students…

Listen to Mark Vance

Nevada Union High School ninth grader Eva Floyd chose a poem called ‘The Journey’, by Mary Oliver…

Listen to Eva Floyd

The music is written to go with the poem, so Floyd describes her song as ‘melancholy’. The nine songs will be sung and will have a one-instrument accompanyment, either a piano or guitar. The concert is Saturday at 2pm at Peace Lutheran Church. Low-cost tickets are available at the door.

–gf

