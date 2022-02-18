< Back to All News

Young People Also To Be Part of Homeless Count

This year’s point-in-time homeless count in Nevada County will also include young people for the first time. It’ll target those 12 to 25 years old who will also be asked where they slept the night before the count, which is scheduled for Thursday. County CEO Allison Lehman says it was actually sparked about four years ago, based on an encounter with a young homeless person who was pushing for more help for his age group…

The Executive Director for Bright Futures for Youth, Jennifer Singer, says schools do report the number of homeless students they have, to the state, each year. But there has been no such community-wide effort for young people they haven’t met yet…

Lehman says non-point-in-time counts showed 28 young homeless people last year.

