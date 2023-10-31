< Back to All News

Younger Trick-or-Treaters On Mill Street

Posted: Oct. 31, 2023 1:00 PM PDT

What’s now the Mill Street Plaza was once again the focal point for Grass Valley’s annual Safe Trick or Treat event Halloween morning. It’s set-up for younger children, moslty, including preschoolers. And dozens took advantage of all the goodies being handed out by local merchants, also dressed up in various costumes, including along West Main Street. Seven-year-old Fenris was dressed up as the longtime villian from the “Scream” film series. He told KNCO’s Chris Gilbert that his costume, especially the mask, came from “Scream Five”…

click to listen to Fenris

Sara was a Hogwarts student from the “Harry Potter” series..

click to listen to Sara

There were photo opportunities galore, with all the Halloween decorations, creatures, downtown murals, and displays. And, as always, the kids were also able to meet local police officers. Also, with firefighters, including sitting in a fire truck.

