You’re Urged To Unplug From Screens This Week

Many of us aren’t conscious of how much time we spend in front of computers and smartphones. And National Screen-Free Week has been established to encourage us to unplug more, if not for the entire week. Nevada County organizations are offering their own themes, with fun activities through Sunday that highlight the value and health benefits. That includes local libraries. Madelyn Helling Branch Manager, Margaret Gilmore, says it’s a chance to remind us about the options they offer…

Gilmore says you can also find state parks and museum passes, among other things…

Today’s local theme is Unplug to Cook. Then, tomorrow, there’s Unplug to Play, followed by Unplug to Move, Read, Create, Discover and Connect. Recent research from the University of Bath in England looked at taking a one-week social media break. It found that the levels of depression and anxiety dropped significantly. This is also Mental Health Awareness Month.