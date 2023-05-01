< Back to All News

You’re Urged To Unplug From Screens This Week

Posted: May. 1, 2023 12:18 AM PDT

Many of us aren’t conscious of how much time we spend in front of computers and smartphones. And National Screen-Free Week has been established to encourage us to unplug more, if not for the entire week. Nevada County organizations are offering their own themes, with fun activities through Sunday that highlight the value and health benefits. That includes local libraries. Madelyn Helling Branch Manager, Margaret Gilmore, says it’s a chance to remind us about the options they offer…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Gilmore says you can also find state parks and museum passes, among other things…

click to listen to Margaret Gilmore

Today’s local theme is Unplug to Cook. Then, tomorrow, there’s Unplug to Play, followed by Unplug to Move, Read, Create, Discover and Connect. Recent research from the University of Bath in England looked at taking a one-week social media break. It found that the levels of depression and anxiety dropped significantly. This is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha