Youth Action Team On Interpersonal Violence Forming

Community Beyond Violence is known for its work in supporting survivors of interpersonal violence in Nevada County. But they also do prevention work. Their team works with schools as well as the public at large. And now, the group’s Youth Community Organizer, Dree Shively, says they’re in the process of starting a Youth Action Team. It would be a group of students in seventh through twelfth grades…

Shively says many of the prevention efforts of Community Beyond Violence are already youth-focused. But she says she wants to help young people create something for the greater community, while developing their leadership skills and learning to work with others…

Any middle or high-schooler interested in being part of the Youth Action Team can fill out a form through the group’s website or contact Dree Shively.