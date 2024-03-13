< Back to All News

Youth Art Month Proclamation From Supes

Posted: Mar. 13, 2024 12:26 AM PDT

March is also Youth Art Month in Nevada County. The Board of Supervisors approved the proclamation at their meeting Tuesday morning. And during a presentation, County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay also noted the approval of Proposition 28 by state voters in 2022 to help revive the arts in schools. Funding allotments came in about a month ago. It provides annual allocations of an amount equaling one-percent of required state and local funding…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Youth Art Month is an annual county celebration of the visual arts, promoting shows and special exhibits. That includes the annual “Young at Art” display at the Rood Center. This year’s theme is “Dream in Art”. Supervisor Sue Hoek noted something drawn by her granddaughter…

click to listen to Sue Hoek

“Young at Art” is part of a national program and is considered a public testimony to the value of arts in education. The display is available for viewing through the end of May, from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

