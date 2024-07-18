< Back to All News

Youth Commission Beginning New Term

Posted: Jul. 18, 2024 12:39 AM PDT

With six new members now on board, and with school just weeks away, the second annual term of the Nevada County Youth Commission begins this month, with its first meeting. Meanwhile, the first commission summarized its accomplishments to the Board of Supervisors, at their meeting earlier this month. There are 18 members, with 12 staying on for another year. Their three focus areas were food in schools, mental health and drug use, and recreation and transportation. And there are indications that won’t change much for the new commission. Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the accomplishments of the first commission, even though it wasn’t actually able to get going until last December…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Supervisor Lisa Swarthout also liked the commission’s work with the Better Bites Coalition, which provides scratch-cooked meals for students…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

The Commission says its mission is to identify, connect, and advocate for the issues facing youth in the county. Students can serve up to four terms.

