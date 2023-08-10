Youth Commission Officially Approved By Supes

Nevada County is the first rural county, and just the eighth in California, to create a local Youth Commission. The commission’s formation and bylaws were officially approved by County Supervisors, at their meeting earlier this week. It will consist of 14 members, 14 to 19 years old. The Commission’s mission statement is to identify, connect, and advocate for relevant issues to them. Daniel Malugani, one of the commission founders, told the Board issues will vary, depending on the need at the time. One initial focus will be improving mental health…

click to listen to Daniel Malugani

Malugani says other current priority issues are drug addiction and discrimination. He says the Commission will also have a vital role as a convener…

click to listen to Daniel Malugani

Commission Founders co-chair Shaun Chilton says there’s a disconnect between youth and county government. He says we live in a retirement community and most of the voters either don’t have teen children anymore, and have moved out, or their kids are younger. The Commission will collaborate with various stakeholders, businesses, cities, special districts, schools, and non-profits, to ensure a widespread influence. The application process to be a commission member began Tuesday and will continue through September first. Appointments will be made in the fall.